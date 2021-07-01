Police justified in using deadly force on Lindani Myeni: Honolulu prosecutor

Share this article

















The Honolulu city prosecutor will not file any charges against three police men who killed South African, Lindani Myeni.

Myeni was shot and killed during a confrontation with US police in Hawaii.

Steven Alm says the officers were justified in using deadly force on the former rugby player in April.

In a press conference, the Hawaii-based state lawyer said that investigators did not find evidence that race played a role. Instead, he said, Myeni attacked the officers who were responding to a distress call.

Myeni’s family believes that he was fighting off attackers and the police failed to identify themselves on their approach.

Never seen before footage of the night of Lindani Myeni’s death:

The lawyers representing the family of Myeni released never-before-seen camera footage that they believe confirms the narrative that he went to the wrong address in search of a Hindu temple in Hawaii and that he posed no threat to anyone.

In June, a new video evidence was released by the attorneys of Lindani Myeni’s widow Lindsay.

The video appears to undercut the narrative that Honolulu Police were responding to a burglary at the residential and rental property where the 29-year-old shot dead by police.

US Civil rights leader Al Sharpton supports Lindani Myeni’s family:

Source: SABC