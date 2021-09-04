Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Police make abalone bust worth R2.4 million in the Overberg region

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Police on Thursday made an abalone bust worth R2.4 million.

Officers in the Overberg acted on a tip-off about a vehicle travelling from Buffeljags near Swellendam to Stanford.

They then patrolled the route.

The police’s Joseph Swartbooi explained: “The driver of the suspicious vehicle transporting the load became aware of police members; he tried to flee and evade arrest. Eventually he lost control, which resulted in the vehicle ending up in a ditch next to the road. The suspect fled the scene on foot.”

No arrests have been made yet.


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.