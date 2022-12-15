Police make arrests in Manenberg and Langebaan

Share this article

Police members in the Western Cape have sent a strong message to criminals that they will continue to arrest offenders who find themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Police members of the Anti-Gang Unit deployed in Manenberg policing precinct to quell the ongoing gang violence in the area, were busy with patrols on Monday ,12 December 2022 when they noticed three unknown males near the corners of Sarbie and The Downs Road in Manenberg. When the patrol vehicle approached the trio, one of them dropped an object nearby. The police members stopped and searched them and confiscated a Norinco 7.62 pistol with ammunition. They arrested the three males aged between 32 and 43 on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

In an unrelated incident, West Coast police members responded to information and conducted intense and focussed patrols on the R27 highway in the vicinity of Langebaan on Tuesday ,13 December 2022. At around 22:10 they noticed a suspicious vehicle and instructed the driver to stop the vehicle. They confiscated a total of 4000 mandrax tablets and cash. They arrested and detained a male aged 38 and two females aged 24 and 26 on a charge of dealing in drugs.

Once charged the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Athlone and Hopefield Magistrate CoCourtsn the mentioned charges.

Source and photo: SAPS