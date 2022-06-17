Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Police minister Bheki Cele gets tough on crime-ridden Khayelitsha

Police Minister Bheki Cele has allocated more resources to the crime ridden community of Khayelitsha.

At least 26 people have been killed in mass shootings in the area so far this year.

vincial government saying there’s a lack of manpower to rid areas like Khayelitsha of violent criminals.

Cele announced that police stations in Khayelitsha would be receiving more vehicles to help fight crime.

Five commissions of inquiries were also established to deal with crime in one of South Africa’s biggest townships.


