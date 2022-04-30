Police Minister Cele calls on men to work together in the fight against GBV

LOCAL
Police Minister General Bheki Cele has called on men to work together in the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and femicide.
He held a ministerial Imbizo in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape where he engaged communities on GBVF-related issues and how to curb these social ills.
Lusikisiki is dubbed the country’s rape capital as latest statistics revealed that the local police station has recorded the highest rape incidents.
This is the second official visit by ministers in Lusikisiki in less than two months. In March, five deputy ministers converged here to engage traditional leaders and community members on GBVF and femicide.
“In the year 2010 we had 200 000 police, that time we were 50 million South Africans. This time we have 182 000 and we are 60 million, which means the ratio of policing does give the problem of the police responding,” Cele says.
The Police Ministry says about 10 000 police at colleges and academies will be absorbed into the police force to address the shortage of human resources in the service.
Police Minister Bheki Cele leads a Ministerial GBV and Femicide Imbizo at Lusikisiki: