Police Minister confirms hundreds nabbed for election-related crimes

Police minister Bheki Cele says 130 suspects have been arrested for crimes committed on election day. According to the police, up to 20 of those arrested remain in custody. Several others have since been released on bail.

Cele was speaking at the sidelines of the elections results centre, where the IEC announced the results of the 2024 general elections in Midrand on Sunday night.

The Minister says most of the charges pertain to suspects who were arrested for attempting to incite violence at the voting stations and in communities.

The army has since been deployed to strategic areas identified as hot spot zones amid concern about possible violence after the announcement of the results.

Earlier the Justice Crime Prevention and Security Cluster indicated it was satisfied with how law enforcement agencies prevented and responded to incidents that would have tarnished the 7th general elections.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) briefed Cele on their preparedness to ensure the safety and security of the country in the post-election phase.

Meanwhile, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola says the African National Congress (ANC) will accept the will of the people and take lessons from how the electorate vote following the ruling party’s dismal performance in this year’s polls.

Source: SABC News