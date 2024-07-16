Police Minister Mchunu determined to crack down on gang violence scourge

Share this article

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu has placed gang-related crimes top of his list of priorities for the next five years.

Mchunu, who was recently moved to the police ministry, outlined his major focus areas on Monday.

In the 2022/23 financial year, police recorded over 800 gang-related murders in the country, with more than 80% of them being in Western Cape.

Mchunu said its rise in parts of the country is a cause for concern.

“We are going to be meeting as urgently as possible to look at how to go about changing the status quo as far as police stations are concerned.

“Remember, we regard police stations as a basis from which we are going to be combatting crime.”

MCHUNU LOOKS TO CHANGE STATUS QUO OF POLICE STATIONS

Mchunu has also vowed to capacitate and improve police stations amid growing concerns over ineffectiveness in parts of the country.

Earlier this year, a report by Parliament’s portfolio committee on police revealed the state of disrepair at several police stations has affected the morale of law enforcement officers.

Mchunu the men and women in blue deserve to work in conducive environments.

