Police Minister prioritises technology in crime fight

Newly appointed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has assured the South African public that the SAPS will prioritize advanced technology and ensure that police stations are well-resourced to better combat crime.

Outlining the priorities of the Ministry of Police in the 7th administration, Mchunu identified Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, and the Western Cape as major crime hotspots.

“We are committed to ensuring that police stations are well-resourced,” said Mchunu. “We must provide the necessary tools and vehicles to serve our communities effectively.”

Mchunu addressed the media with a heavy heart, expressing concern over the rising crime rates. He shared the ministry’s plan to tackle crime, focusing on serious issues such as rape, gender-based violence, and murder.

Emphasizing the importance of police officer safety, Mchunu noted that officers, whether on or off duty, are often attacked and killed. “Attacking the police is tantamount to an attack against the state,” he said.

“Crime levels are increasing and are intolerable. We need to act decisively to bring the situation under control. The types of crimes vary from one province to another, and we need to take this into account as we implement integrated crime interventions.”

Source: SABC News


