Police nab suspect after Muizenberg mugging caught on video

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the mugging of a young woman in Muizenberg whose filmed fight against her robbers went viral, police said.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said after studying the video of the incident, the owner of the Mercedes Benz pictured was tracked down in Blouberg.

The robbery occurred on February 9, 2019, at approximately 07:40 on Sunrise Boulevard, Costa da Gama.

The identity of the driver of the Mercedes Benz was ascertained by detectives investigating the robbery and they closed in on him.

“The suspect, a 27-year-old resident of Retreat, was arrested at 07:30 this morning (Friday) and detained at Muizenberg SAPS (South African Police Service) until his court appearance on Monday,” said Traut.

The silver Mercedes Benz was confiscated from the owner by the Muizenberg police and impounded.

There might be another arrest, police said.

In the video, the woman is seen walking on the pavement when a silver luxury car pulls up alongside her.

Two men, one wearing a peak cap and the other a hoodie, approach her. One grabs her handbag and returns to the car, while his accomplice struggles with the woman.

She fights back but her cellphone falls into the bushes.

The robber tussles with her once more before getting into the car.

She tries to open the car door, but the vehicle speeds off and she sinks to the pavement, with nobody stopping to help her.

Source: News24

