Police offer R100 000 reward for information on cop killers

Share this article

















The South African Police Service (SAPS) is offering a R100 000 reward for information that could help apprehend the suspects involved in the murder of police sergeant Donavon Prins.

Prins (34) was killed while on duty in Lavender Hill in June 2019. He and a fellow officer were pursuing suspects in the area when they allegedly opened fire.

Prins was wounded and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The sergeant is survived by his wife, Shaldene, who is a police constable. She told the SABC that her and Prins were both on duty on the night he was killed.

“We were both on duty. I was inside the Client Service Centre, but I monitored the radio and I heard the gun shots went off; and a few minutes after that I heard his partner scream over the radio, calling for help and mentioning that his partner Prins was shot.”

The suspects are still at large. Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is encouraged to get in touch with the investigating officer Detective Gavin Scheepers on 071 673 2289 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Source: Cape Town ETC