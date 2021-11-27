Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout with robbers in Table View

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

A police officer has died and another has been injured during a shootout in Killarney Gardens in Table View.

Police responded to an armed robbery at a business involving four robbers Friday morning.

When officers arrived, the suspects, who had held staff at gunpoint inside the building, fired shots at police as they fled. During the shootout, two police officials were wounded, as well as two robbers.

One of the officers from Table View who sustained a gunshot wound to his head died on arrival at a medical facility in the area.

The police’s Novela Potelwa said that two men were arrested and the other two are still at large.

“Two injured suspects were apprehended. An extensive manhunt for the two suspects who are still at large is under way. Additional police have been deployed to assist with the search,” Potelwa said.


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.