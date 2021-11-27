Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout with robbers in Table View

A police officer has died and another has been injured during a shootout in Killarney Gardens in Table View.

Police responded to an armed robbery at a business involving four robbers Friday morning.

When officers arrived, the suspects, who had held staff at gunpoint inside the building, fired shots at police as they fled. During the shootout, two police officials were wounded, as well as two robbers.

One of the officers from Table View who sustained a gunshot wound to his head died on arrival at a medical facility in the area.

The police’s Novela Potelwa said that two men were arrested and the other two are still at large.

“Two injured suspects were apprehended. An extensive manhunt for the two suspects who are still at large is under way. Additional police have been deployed to assist with the search,” Potelwa said.