Police officials arrested six suspects in the Western Cape

By Kouthar Sambo

Police officials in the Western Cape arrested six suspects on charges of possession of unlicensed prohibited firearms and ammunition in isolated incidents yesterday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi further highlighted additional criminal activities that took place yesterday in another area.

“The Boland K9 police members pursued information about firearms in the early hours yesterday. Based on the information, the members proceeded to an address in Marike De Klerk Street, Fisantekraal in the policing precinct of Durbanville,” said Swartbooi in a statement.

Upon arrival at the premises, explained Swartbooi, a search was conducted on the premises, and police confiscated a 9mm Norinco pistol, a Baby Browning pistol, and an assortment of ammunition hidden in a drawer.

Four suspects were detained on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Following a complaint of a shooting incident in an unrelated incident, Prince Alfred Hamlet police responded to the incident when they detected an unknown male who fled the scene when he saw the patrol vehicle. A chase ensued but police managed to apprehend the man and recovered a 9mm Norinco pistol. The 42-year-old suspect was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

Furthermore, after receiving a tip-off, the Atlantis police noticed a man who fled the scene. The suspect was caught and police confiscated a 9mm pistol with ammunition.

The members apprehended the man and recovered a 9mm Norinco pistol. They arrested and detained the 42-year-old man on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.

“Once charged, the suspects will make their respective court appearances in the Bellville, Ceres, and Atlantis Magistrates’ courts on the mentioned charges,” added Swartbooi. Photo: Supplied