Police officials arrested two suspects on charges of possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition today

By Kouthar Sambo

Police officials arrested two suspects on charges of possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition in two separate incidents today.

This comes after officers conducted a search in Mfuleni when a man attempted to escape through the back door. Police detected the suspects and recovered a 9mm Norinco Star pistol and six 9mm hollow points rounds.

“A further search of the premises led the offices to recover four more 45mm hollow point rounds. The 27-year-old suspect did not have a license for the firearm and ammunition, and was arrested on firearm-related charges and detained at Mfuleni South African Police Service (SAPS),” said Metro police spokesperson, Ruth Solomons.

In an unrelated incident in the Lavender Hill area, police arrested a suspect on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Officers were on patrol during an integrated operation with Law Enforcement to curb ongoing gang violence, explained Solomons, when they detected a suspicious male.

“They instructed him to stop, but he attempted to run and was quickly cornered and searched. The officers found a 38 Special Revolver fully loaded with five live rounds of ammunition in his groin area and another eight extra loose live rounds in his pockets,” described Solomons.

The suspect, aged 22, was arrested and detained at Steenberg SAPS and the firearm was handed to SAPS for further investigation.

Photo: VOCfm