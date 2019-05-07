Police on high alert as protest action erupts ahead of elections

Local authorities are monitoring various areas on the Cape Flats as many roads were closed due to protest action in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A group of approximately 100 people embarked on violent protest action at the intersection of Baden Powell Drive and Swartklip Road in Khayelitsha. The City of Cape Town’s Richard Coleman advised motorists to use alternative routes.

“Baden Powell Drive is closed between Mew Way and Eisleben Road with traffic diverted through Khayelitsha. Swartklip Road is closed at Steve Biko Road towards Baden Powell Drive. Motorists are urged to use alternative routes,” he said.

Residents of the Siqalo informal settlement near Mitchells Plain also embarked on protest action on Jakes Gerwel drive leading to the closure of the key arterial route. All roads have since been reopened.

According to reports, a bus was torched. Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said protesters attempted to petrol bomb the bus.

“Golden Arrow can confirm that protesters attempted to petrol bomb a bus however the bus did not ignite. According to reports received, one female passenger was injured in the process,” she stated.

The cause behind the flare-up is not immediately known though it’s been claimed that it is linked to the elections on Wednesday. VOC

