Police oversight comments on CIT case struck off the court roll

By Rachel Mohamed

Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais has expressed shock after the case against five men linked to a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Khayelitsha was struck off the court roll.

This comes after 13 men armed with several weapons including an AK 47 gun had allegedly planned to hijack a cash van in Khayelitsha Town Two when a shootout occurred between the suspects and law enforcement killing eight of the robbers on Monday (5th August).

This operation has led to the other five suspects being arrested with three of them appearing in court on Thursday (8 August) while two sustained injuries.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Tuesday Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Spokesperson Jan-Jan Joubert said if the suspects were to re-offend, they would be dealt with decisively.

“Of the five people who survived the foiled heist, eight were killed by the police with three appearing in court and two are in hospital under police guard as you know there were 13 of them.” “The three who appeared in court have been released because they will have to be charged if they continue with the heist again.”

Joubert said there have been differing views on how the Criminal Justice Act is managed.

“There seems to be a difference of opinion on how the Criminal Justice Act is to be administered. According to the magistrate overseeing the case, the arrest was issued 48 hours after the fact,” explained Joubert.

He further highlighted the magistrate’s role in the matter in that the ruling might not have been the right interpretation properly applied. “The news has reached us that the court was struck off the roll because of the 48-hour rule.”

Joubert further stated that MEC Roux has been “dismayed” by this incident. According to Joubert, the Hawks are investigating the case, and the operational issues have been left in their care.

