Police probe deaths at City’s festive lights switch-on

While families celebrated the start of the festive season by heading out to the annual Cape Town Festive Lights Switch-On, two people were killed in the process.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the South African police service (SAPS) was investigating two deaths believed to have occurred on Monday morning following the annual City of Cape Town Festive Lights Switch-On.

“We have subsequently learnt that the SAPS is investigating two deaths in the central business district. One of these occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Details around the second incident are still unclear as the person passed away in hospital,” Smith said.

Authorities also confiscated dangerous weapons and hundreds of bottles of alcohol while a bicycle shop in Long Street, Cape Town shared a video of how their shop was looted in the early hours of Monday morning on their Facebook page.

The South African Police Service has indicated that 15 cases of robbery were registered at the Cape Town Central police station and that five arrests were made related to these cases.

“It is unfortunate, but the reality is that any large public access event is likely to attract a criminal element and we will probably never know the true extent of incidents like theft, as many people do not report the incidents,” Smith said.

