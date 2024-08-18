Police probe Hout Bay shooting after 3 foreign nationals killed

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Police are currently investigating a shooting incident at the Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay on Friday evening, which resulted in the deaths of three Somali nationals and left six others critically injured.

The incident occurred around 19:30 when unknown gunmen opened fire on three spaza shops located on Molokwane Street.

SAPS Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the fatalities and reported that the injured victims were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

“The motive for the multiple murders and attempted murders is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service,” Traut stated.

While police have yet to determine the motive behind the attack, local residents suspect it may be linked to ongoing extortion activities in the area.

The community has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence and has called for increased police visibility in Hout Bay, urging crime intelligence to take decisive action.

Authorities are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile