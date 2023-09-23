Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Police promise heightened visibility across SA over long weekend

The South African Police Service (Saps) said there would be heightened police visibility across the country throughout the long weekend.

With Heritage Day falling on a Sunday, Monday has been declared as a national holiday.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said law enforcement agencies would be intensifying their crime-combatting efforts as the country approached the festive season.

She said police officers would be out in full force during the weekend to stomp out any acts of criminality.

“As the country enters the long weekend, police visibility will be heightened to ensure the safety and security of everyone within South African borders through regular roadblocks, stop and searches, and tracing of wanted suspects.”


