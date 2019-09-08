Police raid on Samora Machel shebeens takes violent turn

Share this article

















Violence broke out in Samora Machel on Saturday night during a police raid on illegal shebeens in the area, which apparently incensed some community members.

An angry mob then descended on a supermarket where they began looting.

The local community policing forum’s Bongani Maqungwana explains what happened.

“They managed to break the fencing, and soon as they [broke] the fencing they managed to break open the doors and got into the Spar. The numbers started to increase. They looted the Spar and left nothing.”

Other shops were also looted and torched.

