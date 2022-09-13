Police rejects claims that suspects arrested for murder of Lansdowne businessman

LOCAL
Lansdowne police have rejected claims that suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder of local businessman Khalied Parker. The 40-year-old was fatally shot in the head by armed suspects, during an attempted kidnapping in Imam Haron road last Friday.
Pictures depicting a few tattooed men- presumed to be gang members- are being forwarded on social media, alongside a text claiming that the murder was a ‘private job’ carried out by ‘three different gangs’ for a ‘Pakistani group’.
According to police, this is fake news. No arrests have been made and the suspects are still being sought. Community leaders have meanwhile sounded the alarm on a kidnapping and extortion syndicate targeting Cape Town businessmen.
VOC