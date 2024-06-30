Police say efforts to crack down on counterfeit goods bearing fruit

Share this article

Police say their efforts to crack down on counterfeit goods across the country are yielding positive results.

In June alone, officers seized over 40,000 fake items worth around R40 million.

Police spokesperson Amanda van Wyk said four suspects were nabbed during various takedown operations.

“The latest takedown operation took place this week at the corner of Rahima Moosa and Delvers Streets in the Johannesburg CBD. On Wednesday, 26 June 2024 the National Counterfeit Goods Unit and its crime-fighting partners executed a search and seizure warrant which resulted in the seizure of over 15,000 counterfeit items with an estimated value of R12.8 million.”