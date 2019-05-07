Police search for more CIT cash heist suspects after they steal police van in Klapmuts

Police are searching for more suspects following a “brazen” cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Klapmuts on Monday evening. Spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo explained that a group of armed suspects ambushed and robbed a CIT vehicle of an undisclosed amount of cash. They then hijacked a Toyota Fortuner but were cornered by police responding to the robbery as they reached Cloetesville near Stellenbosch.

A shootout ensued between police and the suspects, who abandoned their getaway vehicle in front of Cloetesville police station and stole a police van- fleeing once more. Naidoo said during a “hot pursuit”, the suspects lost control of the police vehicle and crashed. They abandoned the damaged police vehicle and fled on foot in different directions.

Two suspects, aged 37 and 43, were tracked down and taken into custody. Police recovered a bag with money, two assault rifles and a revolver. Two police vehicles were damaged, but no injuries have been reported.

Naidoo added that there would be an investigation to establish how the suspects managed to get the keys to the police van.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole said: “After speaking to the provincial commissioner of the Western Cape, Lt-Gen Jula, I have directed that the 72-hour activation plan be implemented in an effort to apprehend the remaining suspects.”

VOC

