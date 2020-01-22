Police search for six suspects who robbed Diep River jewelry store

Share this article

















Police have opened a case of business robbery and are searching for six suspects accused of robbing a jewelry store in Firgrove Way, Meadowridge, Diep River.

According police spokesperson Noloyiso Rxewana, the male suspects entered the store posing as customers just after 11am on Tuesday morning.

One of the suspects are alleged to have threatened the staff with a firearm while the remaining suspects smashed the glass displays and stole jewelry worth an undisclosed amount.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

The suspects fled in a Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



















