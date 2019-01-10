Police search for suspects after Mitchells Plain priest is robbed, fatally shot

Police are searching for more suspects after a Mitchell’s Plain priest was shot and killed while waiting for a bus to work on Tuesday.

An eyewitness said the well-known security official and priest at the Hazeldene New Apostolic Congregation Manuel Jansen, put up a fight when two men tried to rob him.

The female witness explained that when she saw Jansen being accosted, she screamed to draw the attention of others. The incident occurred in Merrydale Avenue, Lentegeur at around 05h20.

“A police officer who lives close by and was on his way to work, fired a warning shot and one of the guys ran,” said the witness.

It is believed that the second suspect proceeded to rob him and shot him in the stomach. After putting up a fight, the 59-year-old was then shot in the head.

The witness said after the shots went off, the suspect dropped the gun and fled.

Police spokesman Captain Hein Hendricks said a firearm was recovered at the scene and a case of murder was registered for investigation.

Hendricks added that one suspect was arrested soon after the attack and will appear in the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrates’ Court once charged.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Detective Constable Francois Jordaan of Lentegeur Serious and Violent Crimes Unit or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

VOC / Tauhierah Salie

