Police seek info after baby boy found floating in packet off Cape Town beach

Western Cape police are seeking information on how a baby boy came to be floating in a plastic bag in the waves at Muizenberg.

The infant was spotted in the water on November 16 at the Muizenberg beach front. He was wrapped in a blanket inside the plastic bag.

Miraculously, the baby survived and was stabilised and taken to a nearby hospital.

“The infant is currently in a healthy and stable condition and still at hospital,” said spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

An attempted murder and concealment of birth docket has been registered so long, and anybody with information can contact detective Warrant Officer Henry Abrahams on 082 522 1080.

Nadene Grabham, operations director of the Door of Hope home for abandoned babies, observed that there was sometimes an increase in the number of babies abandoned towards the end of the year, for a range of reasons.

