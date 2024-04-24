Police seek public assistance in solving Khayelitsha murders

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Western Cape’s South African Police Services (SAPS) have issued an appeal to the public for assistance in locating suspects believed to be connected to five murders and four attempted murders in Cosa Street, Site B, Khayelitsha on March 26, 2023.

SAPS spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana stated, “The two suspects, Thembelani Gqum and Ayazola Fulu, have been linked to both cases. Their photographs have been released after arrest warrants were issued by the court.”

SAPS have affirmed that Detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigation team are working to track down and apprehend the wanted suspects.

Members of the public are urged to come forward with any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects. Anyone with information can contact the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigation Team at 071 673 1743 / 082 850 9725 or utilize the mobile app MySAPS. Additionally, individuals can reach out to Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied