Police to engage with Cape Flats residents

Deputy Police Minister, Cassel Mathale, says his Department will continue to engage with residents on the Cape Flats, to try to find a solution to high levels of gang violence and crime.

Mathale was speaking outside parliament where he received a memorandum from a group of residents and religious leaders from across Cape Town.

One of their demands was for a meeting to be scheduled with Police Minister, Bheki Cele.

This comes as a total of seven bodies were found in a number of areas.

Mathale says government will not be able to curb crime without the help of locals.

“The issue of visiting communities is part of our programme, we have been to Mannenberg, to Philippi, to Nyanga, it’s what we are supposed to do. We must interact together because we will never fight crime and succeed as government without the involvement of communities.”

