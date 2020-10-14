Police uncover 80k worth of cannabis in Ottery lab

Share this article

















Members of the South African Police Service cracked down on a cannabis lab on Tuesday, uncovering over R80,000 worth of plants in the process.

In a statement, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said an intelligence operation led by the narcotics unit led officers to a business park in Ferndale Drive in Ottery.

A search was conducted and at approximately 10.45am the officials, with assistance from members of the Cape Town flying squad, uncovered the laboratory.

“A hydroponic cannabis laboratory comprising dagga drying equipment and various dagga plants valued at around R82,200 (US$4 971) (was found),” Traut said.

He said four cooling units which had been transformed into fully equipped hot houses, as well as plants in various stages of cultivation, were found during the raid.

Traut said police confiscated the equipment, plants and the substantial amount of dried cannabis also found.

“Two suspects aged 33 and 36 were arrested on charges of drug trafficking and are due to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s court on Thursday,” he added.

At the weekend, police in Cape Town’s Nyanga cluster arrested over 30 people on various charges.

A statement issued by provincial police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said the arrests resulted from various crime prevention operations.

These yielded various drugs and a dangerous weapon used to assault an e-hailing taxi driver was also confiscated, van Wyk said.

Source: ANA