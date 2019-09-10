Voice of the Cape

Police union wants heads to roll for 'poor policing'

JOHANNESBURG – The SA Policing Union has blamed crime intelligence for the ‘poor state of policing’ in the country following the spate of xenophobic violence which has gripped the country.

READ: Ramaphosa condemns Joburg violence after two more killed

The president of the SA Policing Union, Mpho Kwinika said, “the South African Policing Union is not going to babysit mediocrity.”

“We need excellence and excellence is the only thing that will make sure that the policy in this country is the best.”

The union has written to the president, the police minister and the chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee asking for a judicial commission of inquiry into inefficiencies in the national police department.

(Source: eNCA)

