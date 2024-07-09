Political analyst: “The lack of load shedding speaks volumes of the current government framework”

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

“The lack of load shedding speaks volumes of the current government framework where there is an appointed minister for this role and Eskom is taken outside of the problematic ministries.”

This is according to an independent political analyst, Zwelethu Jolobe, who explained the current political sphere of accountability that hovers upon the Government of National Unity (GNU) on VOC’s PM Drive show on Monday.

“Now that there’s a GNU, there’s more likelihood of an internal cabinet accountability that was non-existent before.”

The current political dynamic will create and restore a confidence that citizens never had in years.

“Most parties agree with the unbundling of Eskom so there should not be disagreements around the immediate solution. For instance, if there was an African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) coalition, there may be disagreements around a potential energy policy,” he explained.

The issue around Eskom was the one thing that was common to everyone, he said, whether you lived in a wealthy suburb or not, it affected everyone equally.

“Long term, there seems to be a better space within the governance of many of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), which should see much more confidence in the overall economy since businesses rely on electricity supply, therefore being the lifeblood of the economy,” reiterated Jolobe.

Photo: @ParliamentofRSA/X