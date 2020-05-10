Political parties debate lockdown extension

In just over a week since the implementation of level four of the national lockdown, political parties are at war over the continuation of the lockdown. Some like the DA have been calling for the lockdown to be scrapped and save the country’s economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Command Council, which is focusing on the challenge of Coronavirus in South Africa, have been met with a lot of back-lash from across society, for not allowing the sale of cigarettes during the level four. But IFP national spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa says economic interest should not be put ahead of the lives of the South Africans.

“We fully understand the challenges and the magnitudes of the problems which have be-set the economy and the people of south Africa. However that does not mean that we must sacrifices the lives of South Africans at the altar of the economic expedience. It would be reckless and irresponsible to have a hurried and rushed approach towards the phased-in approach of the lockdown”

The EFF has warned president Ramaphosa and the National Command Council, not to ease the nationwide lockdown as yet. The party’s Treasurer-Generel Omphile Maotwe says this will see South Africa experience the highest number of Covid-19 infections, which will cripple the country’s already ailing health system. More than 9 thousand four hundred cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country so far. And Maotwe says this is a recipe for disaster:

“The 663 confirmed (recently) was the highest ever recorded number in the country. This is really concerning and we call upon government to strengthen and tighten the rules and regulations of the lockdown. We reiterate our call that it was premature for government to reduce or loosen the regulations to the point that we now at level four.”

Freedom Front Plus leader Doctor Pieter Groenewald has called on the President to reconsider the level-four lockdown regulations. He says the decision to not open all economic activity, doesn’t do any justice to the country. Groenewald says the National Command Council must take drastic steps to ensure that the country does not plunge further into the red and lead to more job losses….

“South Africa cannot continue on the level four of the lockdown. The Freedom Front Plus has a view that there should be a differentiated approach as far as the levels are concerned. There are several districts and areas where there are no infections that go down to even level one.”

Source: SABC News