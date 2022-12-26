Political parties wish South Africans safe and joyous festive season

Share this article

The ANC has wished South Africans and those within the borders of this country a safe festive season. In a statement, the party’s Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has also called on road users to be considerate and obey the rules of the road.

As the world celebrates Christmas, the ANC calls on the public to use its energy to advance towards a better life for all.

Party Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says the ANC hopes that the festive season leading up to the New Year will be characterised by family reunions, happiness, peace and prosperity for all.

He says, it will be back to business on the 5th of January, when the ANC continues with its 55th National Conference.

The Congress of the People (COPE) says people should show compassion towards the less fortunate and those who will be on duty during this festive season.

COPE Spokesperson Dennis Bloem says, “We should not forget our police, traffic officials, health workers, Correctional Services officials, all public servants and our journalists who will be on duty. We urge all road users, drivers and pedestrians to respect the rules of the road. COPE wishes all the people in our country a merry Christmas.”

The EFF has also wished the people of South Africa, the continent and the globe a joyous festive season.

In a statement, the party says Christmas has become a day that brings families together.

Source: SABC News