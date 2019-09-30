Politicians react to Mmusi Maimane’s ‘Steinhoff-sponsored car’ scandal: ‘Hope you enjoyed church today’

Share this article

















DA leader Mmusi Maimane has raised eyebrows after allegations that he drove a Steinhoff-sponsored SUV, despite being warned not to.

The claims were published in Rapport. The paper claimed that the car was given to Maimane during the 2016 elections by Markus Jooste, former CEO of Steinhoff. Investments worth billions were lost when the company faced allegations of insider trading and accounting fraud, causing its share price to drop. Jooste resigned after “irregularities” at the company were flagged.

Rapport claims that after the Steinhoff revelations were made, the car was returned.

Maimane has refuted the allegations, taking to Twitter to call the report a smear campaign.

The smear campaign continues. These are gutless individuals who will not be named and instead spread lies about me and my family. I have always sought to build a South Africa for All. I remain committed to that vision, regardless of how uncomfortable it may make others feel. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 29, 2019

Members of the EFF and ANC did not miss the opportunity to weigh in on the report and its implications for the leader of the opposition.

Here’s a look at some of the shade that was thrown.

If you think Steinhoff only funded the DA with a car, think again! What is important about the story is not so much that Markus Jooste gifted Maimane with a White Fortuner. Rather, that Steinhoff funded DA. What we should be asking is how much & for how long? My guess: Millions! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 29, 2019

Go tla loka bafanas @MmusiMaimane, hope you enjoyed church today. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 29, 2019

Harvard on the horizon…🤔 https://t.co/DoWzZOLhZb — Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) September 29, 2019

(SOURCE: TIMES LIVE)

