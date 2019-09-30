Voice of the Cape

From the news desk

Politicians react to Mmusi Maimane’s ‘Steinhoff-sponsored car’ scandal: ‘Hope you enjoyed church today’

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has raised eyebrows after allegations that he drove a Steinhoff-sponsored SUV, despite being warned not to.

The claims were published in Rapport. The paper claimed that the car was given to Maimane during the 2016 elections by Markus Jooste, former CEO of Steinhoff. Investments worth billions were lost when the company faced allegations of insider trading and accounting fraud, causing its share price to drop. Jooste resigned after “irregularities” at the company were flagged.

Rapport claims that after the Steinhoff revelations were made, the car was returned.

Maimane has refuted the allegations, taking to Twitter to call the report a smear campaign.

Members of the EFF and ANC did not miss the opportunity to weigh in on the report and its implications for the leader of the opposition.

Here’s a look at some of the shade that was thrown.

(SOURCE: TIMES LIVE)


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Comments

comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WhatsApp WhatsApp us