Polokwane community shocked by the kidnapping of four children

The Nirvana community in Polokwane, Limpopo, is still in shock after the kidnapping of the four Moti children.

The children who are from a family which owns businesses were kidnapped allegedly by seven heavily armed men who were wearing white clothes.

Six-year-old Zidan, 11-year-old Zayyad, 13-year-old Alaan and 15-year-old Zia Moti were kidnapped on Wednesday morning while being taken to school on the outskirts of Polokwane.

The incident has shocked the communities in and around Polokwane.

The driver was left unharmed.

Police say the search for the Moti children is still continuing.

The motive of the kidnappers is not known, as they have not yet made demands or ransom.

Investigations are continuing.

Police launch manhunt following the kidnapping of four children outside Polokwane:

Source: SABC