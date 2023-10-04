Popo Maja back in court over alleged Digital Vibes graft

Share this article

The former National Health Department Communication Director Popo Maja is expected to be back in the Pretoria Specialised Crimes Court this morning.

Maja faces two counts of corruption relating to his alleged involvement in the R140 million contract awarded to Public Relations company, Digital Vibes.

The state earlier requested a postponement saying it had received new evidence on the matter.

The scandal also allegedly involves the former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Former Health Department Acting Director-General Anban Pillay was demoted after being implicated in the scandal.

Both Maja and Pillay faced internal disciplinary action.

Maja was found guilty of two charges against him, including initiating the request to extend the service-level agreement with Digital Vibes.

He was also issued with a final written warning.

Source: SABC News