From the news desk

Popular US Sheikh Uthman Ibn Farooq stabbed during street lecture

Prayers have poured in from across the globe after popular US street imam, Sheikh Uthman Ibn Farooq, was stabbed during a lecture in San Diego.

One of his students made the announcement on social media earlier, stating that the imam was targeted for his street dawah for which he often receives threats.

The extent of his injuries is unknown but he is believed to be in stable condition. The Sheikh gained recognition through his YouTube channel, One Message, where he engages non-muslims and the like over discrepancies in their scripture in comparison to the Quran.

The Pakistani-born preacher displayed a passion for the deen from an early age. He leading Muslim youth in his early 20’s, later expanding his knowledge abroad before settling in England in the United States.

According to reports- apart from holding secular qualifications in Information Technology and technology management, his pursuit of Islamic knowledge saw visits Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and UAE, produce several diplomas in the Fiqh of mathab’s and a master’s degree in hadith science.

