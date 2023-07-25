Portuguese parliament shows solidarity for Palestinians

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

In a significant move, the Portuguese parliament has taken a stance in solidarity with the Palestinian people, recognizing their right to self-determination and condemning Israeli expansion. The resolution passed on Friday marks a crucial step towards acknowledging Nakba, the catastrophic event that shaped the fate of the Palestinian population. In response to this decision, Hamas spokesperson Motea Msabeh expressed gratitude, emphasizing the importance of such global support amidst the ongoing Israeli oppression.

Speaking to VOC Drive Time on Monday, Msabeh lauded the Portuguese parliament’s resolution, highlighting its significance for the Palestinian cause. He asserted that standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people is essential, especially when many governments around the world continue to exhibit bias in favour of Israel, perpetuating the plight of the Palestinian population.

While praising Portugal’s move, Msabeh urged other parliaments worldwide to follow suit and take practical measures to pressure the Israeli occupation into ceasing its flagrant violations of Palestinian rights. He emphasized that holding Israel accountable for its actions is crucial to putting an end to the cycle of suffering endured by the Palestinian people. Without accountability, the Israeli occupation will continue its oppressive actions against the Palestinian population without any restraint.

“We hope other parliaments worldwide would take a step in having resolutions that recognise the Palestinian rights and refuse the Israeli falsifications and efforts to obliterate the Palestinian identity,” said Msabeh.

He emphasized that the Palestinian catastrophe, known as Nakba, remains at the heart of the ongoing suffering faced by Palestinians. He vehemently denounced Israeli atrocities committed against indigenous Palestinians during Nakba. Msabeh said today more than 7 million Palestinians are still scattered at refugee camps due to the catastrophe that happened to them.

Decades after Nakba, the scars of the Israeli occupation still haunt the Palestinian people. Msabeh stressed that the world cannot overlook the suffering caused by the occupation, which continues to suppress the Palestinian identity and rights.

“No matter how many years passed nobody can overcome this stigma of the Israeli occupation, which is established on the rubbles of the Palestinian villages and cities,” Msabeh declared.

