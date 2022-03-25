Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe

UncategorizedNo Comments
Share this article
         

Alleged parliamentary arsonist Zandile Mafe appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court dressed in his black suit on Friday.

State prosecutor Mervyn Menigo said significant progress has been made in the case.

“A positive facial comparisons report has been obtained from experts which links the accused to the individual seen on the CCTV footage,” he said.

“However, we could not predict the lack of access to parliament with regards to the forensic investigation. A forensics report is outstanding and the forensic team is on the crime scene, which is unsafe. There is still 50 tons of water present in the building.”

Menigo said the forensics team could only access the National Assembly on March 15, meaning an additional three weeks are required to complete the report.

“As the requested time is quite long, the state is able to commit to having a draft indictment ready when we appear again in this matter,” said Menigo.

Mafe’s defence lawyer said any date before April 20 would be suitable.

Magistrate Ronel Oliver ruled that a remand for further investigation would be granted due to the challenges faced by the forensics team.

The matter will resume on May 12 due to the shortage of working days in April.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.