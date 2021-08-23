Possibility of national shutdown could interrupt Grade 12 preliminary exams: Department of Education

Share this article

















The Department of Basic Education has warned that the possibility of a national shutdown would have a negative impact on learners writing examinations.

This comes as the matric class of 2021 is due to sit for their preliminary exams on Monday following the scrapping of the mid-year exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basic Education Department Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says, “If the shutdown goes ahead then it is going to have a major impact on those writing today. But we heard the police issuing a statement yesterday saying they are ready for it. So we are hoping they would assist us to keep law and order so we can proceed with education. We cannot afford more disruptions to schooling because we have already lost a lot of time.”

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal government is appealing for calm as unconfirmed reports continue around a national shutdown.

Unconfirmed statements have been circulating on social media sites.

In a statement from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, Major General Mathapelo Peters says security forces are on high alert to maintain stability in the country.

Source: SABC