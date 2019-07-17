Possibility of snow in the Cape this week

Share this article

















Temperatures are forecast to dip below freezing point in the Matroosberg area from Thursday, which could finally mean snow for those who have had their fingers crossed for a white winter.

Matroosberg Nature Reserve recently posted to its Facebook page saying this week could bring the first snowfall for the area since the last light dusting it received in June.

The weather will become a lot chillier from Thursday reaching lows of -2°C, with temperatures on Friday and Saturday expected to drop to as low as -6°C.

Rainfall is also predicted for both Thursday and Friday which, coupled with the cold temperatures, is expected to bring snow over high-lying areas.

A cold front is expected to make its way across the province from tomorrow which could usher in some especially cold weather as well as rain in a number of areas in the Western Cape.

High-lying areas are the most likely to receive light dustings of snow and residents are advised to wear their cosiest attire ahead of the cold front.

So if you were planning a trip to see the snow, this week may give you the perfect chance to take in some beautiful winter scenes in Matroosberg.

Check out Matroosberg Nature Reserve for ideas on snow activities.

Picture: Pixabay

(Source: capetownetc)

