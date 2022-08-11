Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Possible stage 2 load-shedding at short notice, warns Eskom

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

Stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented from Wednesday afternoon.

Eskom said the breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations and two at Kriel power station, have put a severe strain on the power generation system.

The power utility said it was also experiencing problems at some of its other plants.

“The delay in returning two generation units at Arnot, a unit each at Kusile and Hendrina power stations have exacerbated the electricity generation constraints,” Eskom said.

“We have 4,479 MW on planned maintenance, while another 12,951MW is unavailable due to breakdowns. We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly,” it said.

The power utility warned that stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight should any further significant breakdowns occur.

Source: TimesLive


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.