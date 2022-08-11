Possible stage 2 load-shedding at short notice, warns Eskom

LOCAL
Stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented from Wednesday afternoon.
Eskom said the breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations and two at Kriel power station, have put a severe strain on the power generation system.
“The delay in returning two generation units at Arnot, a unit each at Kusile and Hendrina power stations have exacerbated the electricity generation constraints,” Eskom said.
The power utility warned that stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented at short notice between 4pm and midnight should any further significant breakdowns occur.
Source: TimesLive