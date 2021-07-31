Post Office has started preparing branches for return of R350 social relief grant

Share this article

















The Post Office says it has started preparing logistics for the return of the R350 COVID-19 social relief grant despite a number of branches being affected by the recent looting and violence in some parts of the country.

The Post Office says 51 branches in KwaZulu-Natal and 24 in Gauteng were affected. It says that it is prepared to extend working hours and increase pay points to ensure that beneficiaries access their grants.

CEO of the South African Post Office Nomkitha Mona says a date is yet to be set for the disbursement of the grant.

“We’ve also been in talks with some of our stakeholders to engage with us because we are going to need a lot more pay points because there’s no Post Office to speak of in some areas. So where we can work in a vandalised Post Office, we will work, because we’re currently working manually. But we’re also trying to get them to our sites, so we want to pay people as close as possible,” says Mona.

Source: SABC News