Brace yourself: Potatoes expected to cost more in coming months

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Following concern about a potato shortage on the cards for South Africans, consumers are warned of an increase in cost in the coming months.

Speaking to VOC News, Henk van de Graaf, outgoing Chairman of TLU SA Limpopo said due to harvest being affected by black frost a price increase might be on the cards.

“At this point there is no reason to be concerned. Due to the black frost that we have been experiencing, farmers had to take the potatoes out of the ground much earlier than normal, which now means our potatoes are a bit smaller and weigh less than the average harvest. We can assure you that there are still potatoes and there will be potatoes going forward, however prices may be a bit higher than normal,” he said.

