Potential fourth suspect involved in Cremer murder

Share this article

















After Meghan Cremer’s murder suspects were in police custody, an undisclosed amount of cash was withdrawn from her bank account from an ATM in Philippi.

According to the Facebook Group Adjudicate, “a day after the three suspects were in custody an undisclosed amount of money was withdrawn from Meghan Cremer’s bank account, leading the police to believe that there is a possible fourth suspect on the run.”

Her body was found on August 3, in a sand mine in Philippi fully clothed, with a rope around her neck. Murder suspect Jeremy Sias went to police and confessed to Cremer’s murder, informing authorities on where to find her body.

Sias was a farm labourer on the Mohr family farm, where Cremer lived, for most of his life.

According to a report by IOL, her account was used at Ottery Pick n Pay and Pelican Park Shoprite. The final withdrawal was made at 6:47 pm in Philippi on August 5.

SAPS had not yet replied to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Picture: Meghan Cremer/ Facebook/ capetownetc

(Source: capetownetc)

Share this article

















Comments

comments