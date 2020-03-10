Power system under pressure, load shedding expected for the rest of the week

Share this article

















Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 09:00 on Tuesday.

Load shedding is likely to continue for the rest of the week, the power utility said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“There have been further delays on some generation units that were expected to return to service today,” it said. “They will now only return during the course of the week.” This has placed additional pressure on the generation system, Eskom said.

The power utility also warned that the stage of load shedding being implemented may also change at short notice if there is an unexpected change in the generation system performance.

Unplanned outages were at 11 386 MW at 06:55 on Tuesday and planned maintenance was at 5 340 MW.

Eskom also encouraged consumers to use electricity sparingly to reduce demand such as switching off geysers during peak periods, turning off appliances and unplugging cellphone chargers which are not being used.

Source: News24

