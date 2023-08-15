Praise for detectives who collared notorious drug kingpin Fadwaan Murphy

Share this article

The conviction of a notorious syndicate leader under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) dealt a significant blow to the drug trade in the Western Cape, premier Alan Winde said on Tuesday.

Winde and police oversight and community safety MEC Reagen Allen congratulated police detectives who recently secured the landmark ruling by the high court in Cape Town against Fadwaan Murphy.

“The single-minded determination of the detectives to see this case reach a successful conclusion is highly commendable. This team of detectives displayed true professionalism,” said Winde.

“Every criminal put behind bars is another step closer to making the Western Cape and its communities safer. However, much more needs to be done to rid our communities of this scourge. We will provide any support the SAPS needs to bring those who are destroying our communities to book and to take them off our streets.”

The trial was the result of a surprise discovery on September 18 2015 of a large haul of drugs. The trial started in 2018.

A regular feature of Murphy’s appearances was his ability to fall asleep in a sitting position followed by disruptively loud snoring, which on many occasions demanded the court officers intervene and wake him, it was previously reported by TimesLIVE Premium.

Acting judge Diane Davis convicted Murphy and his ex-wife Shafieka in July on racketeering charges for operating a drug smuggling enterprise.

Allen said on Tuesday: “I commend Capt Nadine Britz and her unit. Their success is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when the SAPS works in this manner.

“I am a firm believer that in all gang-related cases, the Poca should be applied and utilised as these criminal entities must be brought to their knees.

“I trust the court will send a clear message and hand down the most severe possible sentence. Drugs and gangs are destroying our communities, and they should know the full weight of the law will stand against them and bring justice to those affected.”

Source: TimesLIVE