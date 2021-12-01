Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

PRASA given until next year to consult with illegal residents occupying Langa train line

News, VOC News
The Western Cape High Court has granted the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) an extension for the lawful relocation of illegal residents along  the Langa railway lines.

Further consultations will now take place until the end of July next year.

Prasa spokesperson, Andiswa Makanda, says however that if an agreement is made before then, then their plans to refurbish the lines will commence.

Earlier this year, Prasa approached the court in a bid to regain its portion of land now known as Siyahlala informal settlement. Residents from across the province made it their home at the start of 2019.

The Eerste River community successfully petitioned against having the residents moved into their area.

