PRASA welcomes hefty prison sentence for CT train arsonist

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has described a hefty prison sentence handed down to a train arsonist in Cape Town as a major victory.

Ricardo Khan was sentenced this week to 20 years behind bars for torching a Metrorail train carriage at Eerste River Station two years ago.

Khan, who worked at the Eerste River taxi rank, was convicted on a count of damage to essential infrastructure.

The arson attack caused damage worth R3.5 million with a projected impact of R9 million.

Khan was pointed out as a suspect by a commuter and could later be spotted in video footage recorded by a Prasa official.

During the trial, the court heard that the taxi industry benefited when trains were put out of service.

The accused testified that he was paid more if more taxis were operating, and business was good.


