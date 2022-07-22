Premature deaths of people with epilepsy rising: Neurological Association

The treatment gap, namely the percentage of people with epilepsy whose seizures are not being appropriately treated at a given point in time, is estimated at 75% in low-income countries and is substantially higher in rural than urban areas.

President of the Neurological Association of SA (Nasa) Dr Patty Francis said this on the eve of World Brain Day on Friday.

Nasa said the risk of premature death in people with epilepsy is up to three times higher than in the general population. It said causes are linked to sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, which since 2004 has seen an increase of more than 100% in SA.

Epilepsy affects one in every 100 people in SA, and more than 75% of people have their first seizure before the age of 20.

“In SA the treatment gap is exasperated by severe staff and resource shortages.

“The ratio of neurologists to the population in SA is one per 500,000 — compared to 35 per 500,000 population in high-income countries — limited access to anti-seizure medicines, lack of knowledge, misperceptions and stigma,” Francis said.

Worldwide, an estimated 50-million people suffer from epilepsy, of which 70% to 80% are found in low- and middle-income countries where inadequate access to health facilities and potentially preventable causes of epilepsy are lacking.

Francis said epilepsy affects people of all ages, genders, races and income levels.