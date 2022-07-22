Premature deaths of people with epilepsy rising: Neurological Association

LOCAL
The treatment gap, namely the percentage of people with epilepsy whose seizures are not being appropriately treated at a given point in time, is estimated at 75% in low-income countries and is substantially higher in rural than urban areas.
President of the Neurological Association of SA (Nasa) Dr Patty Francis said this on the eve of World Brain Day on Friday.
Nasa said the risk of premature death in people with epilepsy is up to three times higher than in the general population. It said causes are linked to sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, which since 2004 has seen an increase of more than 100% in SA.
Epilepsy affects one in every 100 people in SA, and more than 75% of people have their first seizure before the age of 20.
“In SA the treatment gap is exasperated by severe staff and resource shortages.
“The ratio of neurologists to the population in SA is one per 500,000 — compared to 35 per 500,000 population in high-income countries — limited access to anti-seizure medicines, lack of knowledge, misperceptions and stigma,” Francis said.
Francis said epilepsy affects people of all ages, genders, races and income levels.
It is a highly treatable condition and more than 70% of people with epilepsy could live seizure-free if they had access to appropriate anti-seizure treatment
“It is a highly treatable condition and more than 70% of people with epilepsy could live seizure-free if they had access to appropriate anti-seizure treatment, the most cost-effective of which are included in the World Health Organisation model list of essential medicines,” Francis said.
She said health systems have not yet adequately responded to the burden of neurological disorders.
“While approximately 70% of people with neurological disorders live in low-income countries, this need is poorly recognised, with only 28% of low-income countries having a dedicated policy for neurological disorders.
Epilepsy is a medical condition and a diagnosis is made when a person experiences a recurrent and unprovoked seizure. Epilepsy is not caused by a psychiatric disorder, demonic possession, ancestral displeasure or hormonal dysfunction, said Nasa, dispelling myths around the condition.
In approximately 66% of cases, the underlying cause of epilepsy is unknown. In the remaining cases, the underlying cause can include head injury which may occur at any age, birth injuries such as a lack of oxygen during the birth process, alcohol and drug abuse, neuro degeneration, metabolic or biochemical disturbances, strokes, infections and brain tumours.
“The overall risk of a child having unprovoked seizures is between 1% and 2% of the general population. However, this increases to approximately 6% if a parent has epilepsy.
“Up to 80% of people with epilepsy will be able to control their seizures with medication,” Francis said.
Source: TimesLIVE