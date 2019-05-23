Premier Alan Winde set to announce new cabinet

Newly elected Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, will announce his new Cabinet on Thursday in Cape Town.

This is his first task since being inaugurated on Wednesday as the Western Cape’s eighth Premier.

His predecessor, Helen Zille, had been previously slammed when she appointed an all-male Cabinet.

Winde says he will bring a more entrepreneurial, innovative side to his Cabinet.

“The first order of business is to put Cabinet in place and I don’t want to waste time. At 10 o’clock the Judge President is booked, he will be back in this room to swear in our Cabinet and I will then hold a press conference at 11 o’clock and announce the new Cabinet,” says Winde

